Robert A. Hunt
Robert A. "Bob" Hunt, age 78, of Suffield passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1942, the son of the late William and Ruth Royka Hunt. In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl; their son, Bobby, and his sister, Patty Jarvis. Left to carry on Bob's legacy of love and laughter is his family, including children, Theresa (Don) Krager, David Hunt and Michelle (Chuck) Ulrich; grandchildren, Robby Krager, Nikki Hunt, Aulbrey Hunt, Torri (Ging-Yen) Bien, Dawn Marie (Michael) Leymon, Tara Hunt, Lexi Hunt, Megan Hunt and Tia Ulrich; many great-grandchildren and extended family members; special friends, Mike Sprouse and Becky Montecalvo. Bob's family would like to extend their tremendous gratitude to Crossroads Hospice of Green for their compassionate care of Bob. Bob was the strongest person with the softest heart, whose infectious smile and laugh could light up any room. He possessed an inspiring ability to demonstrate kindness and love to everyone. Bob was a very social butterfly, both on the golf course and at the Mogadore Moose. He made everyone he met feel like family, as though with him, they had a place to call home. Bob was a devoted pee-wee football coach for 17 years, and was incredibly proud of all of his athletes' achievements. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch his Ohio teams, especially the Browns, Cavs and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob later took up golf, and loved to spend time in the garden with his wife and kids. As his family grew, Bob perfected the art of spoiling his grandkids. Bob was an unforgettable, warm and welcoming person, who will be incredibly missed by all who knew him. Per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be a celebration of life for Bob at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
