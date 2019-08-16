Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Miller Obituary
Robert A. Miller Robert A. Miller, 70, passed away on August 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on October 4, 1948 in Akron and remained a lifelong resident. Bob retired from the Akron Board of Education as a custodian. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Patty. He is survived by his brother, Ron (Becky May) Miller and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 4 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Wadsworth with family receiving guests one hour before. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Medina County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.