|
|
Robert A. Miller Robert A. Miller, 70, passed away on August 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on October 4, 1948 in Akron and remained a lifelong resident. Bob retired from the Akron Board of Education as a custodian. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Patty. He is survived by his brother, Ron (Becky May) Miller and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 4 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Wadsworth with family receiving guests one hour before. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Medina County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019