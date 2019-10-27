|
, "Bob" (Cowboy) TOGETHER AGAIN Robert A. Roberts, "Bob" or "Cowboy," 77, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 after a recent discovery of liver cancer. Bob lived life to the fullest. His lifelong philosophy has always been "You should live your life like a piece of pie... One slice at a time!" Bob had an amazing and unique outlook on the world which over flowingly drove his creativity. Bob has been a longtime member of the Country Music Association. Bob was born in Lima, Ohio on July 16, 1942. He graduated from Lima Senior High in 1960 and moved to Wadsworth in 1964. He worked in tire pattern shops around Wadsworth and retired from Goodyear in 2006. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa. Bob is survived by sisters, Sue E. Fitzgerald (Mike) of Lima and Barbara Archer (Norm) of Harrod, Ohio; step-children, Martin Wood (Dee), Ursula Moser (Keith), Ramona Britenriker (John), Anton Wood (Chavi), Christa Deitrick Zupprodo (Joe); adopted son, Jackson C. Roberts; as well as step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob will be dearly missed. Happy Trails!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019