TOGETHER AGAIN Robert Saxon Sr. age 90, left this earth to join his wife of 66 years and his brothers and sister, his parents and many other friends and relatives in heaven. He was the second of five children born to Michael and Anne Saxon. Bob grew up in Barberton, Ohio, graduated from Barberton High School in 1948, and married his best friend and lifelong partner, Vilma (Tholt) Saxon, upon his return from the Korean War. You will never meet a couple that worked so hard to create an incredible bond through thick and thin and nurtured a loving family. For Dad, he always whistled the same song when he had a hammer or a saw in his hands as he was an incredible carpenter. He always had time to play catch regardless of how tired he was. He was a gentle man who never said a bad thing about anyone he met. Like Mom, he always found the good in everyone and everything. Dad gave more to people who needed it than anyone we have ever known and never once complained about anything, all the way to his last breath. Bob is survived by his sister, Joyce Keating and Bob and Vilma's five children; Mary Anne Loftus (Andy Zanin) of Stow, Robert (Kathleen) of Norton, Michael (Jennifer) of Copley, Margaret (PJ) Evans of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and David (Christine) of Palo Alto, California. Dad's humor (he could never tell a joke right) and his tender touch will be missed by all of us and by his eleven grandchildren, Jay Loftus, Sarah (JR) Bisher, Katie (Jake) Garland, Matt, Annie, Steven (Taylor), Emily, Stephanie (Tim) Simmonds, Megan Evans (David Salas), Kip, and Wyatt; and five great-grandchildren, Camilla, Oliver, Claire, Lucy, and Berlynn. Dad had incredibly strong faith and a wonderful set of values and was a role model for all of us. Given the current situation with Covid 19, there will be no calling hours. The family will be having a private ceremony at The Ohio Western Reserve National Ceremony. Once all of this clears up, we will be having a celebration of all that Bob and Vilma brought into this world and the smiles they put on all of our faces. Hopefully, that is July 4th, their wedding Anniversary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church in Kenmore, The Interval Brotherhood Home or a charity of your choice
.