Armstrong-Waite Funeral Home
25 Pleasant St
Seville, OH 44273
(330) 769-3427
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Seville United Methodist Church
74 W. Main St.
Seville, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Seville United Methodist Church
74 W. Main St.
Seville, OH
View Map
Robert A Shook, 82, of Rittman, passed away Nov. 5, 2019 at Greenfield Estates in Copley surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to wife, Martha for 56 years; loving father to daughter, Jill (Greg) Pepper of Akron; sons, Mark (Emily) Shook of Owensboro, KY and Michael (Beth) Shook of Morton, IL. He was a proud grandfather to Cameron, Molly and Amanda Shook of IL, Madeline, Marissa and Morgan Shook of KY. He is survived by brothers, William (Tamara) Shook of Seville and James (Diana) Shook of Avon Lake; two nephews and one niece; and preceded in death by parents. Bob graduated from Seville High School in 1956, served his country in the Army from 1961-1967, then in the Army reserves for 4 years. He retired from Packaging Corporation of America after 43 years. He worked for Buehler's delivering floral arrangements for 10 years. He was an active member of the Rittman Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for 27 years; PCA Credit Union Board of Directors; Rittman Kiwanis and Rittman High School Booster Club. He was a member of the Seville United Methodist Church in Seville. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Greenfield Estates in Copley for their professional and loving care. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m., with funeral at 11 a.m. at the Seville United Methodist Church, 74 W. Main St., Seville, OH. Burial at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, OH. Armstrong Funeral Home handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Bob's name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
