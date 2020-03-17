|
TALLMADGE -- Robert A. Somers, 85, passed away in his sleep at home March 14, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, WV and was a lifelong Stow area resident. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in San Diego and aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. He was the best husband and father, doting on his girls until the end. Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Mary Lois; daughters, Lisa Kaye (Ron) Wray and Lori Primm; best mate, Gracie and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Thursday 10 a.m. Burial Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020