Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map

Robert A. Somers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Somers Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Robert A. Somers, 85, passed away in his sleep at home March 14, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, WV and was a lifelong Stow area resident. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in San Diego and aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. He was the best husband and father, doting on his girls until the end. Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Mary Lois; daughters, Lisa Kaye (Ron) Wray and Lori Primm; best mate, Gracie and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Thursday 10 a.m. Burial Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now