Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
704 N. Firestone Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
704 N. Firestone Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Robert A. Stull Obituary
Robert A. Stull

Robert A. Stull, 85, passed away June 30th, 2019 in New Jersey after a courageous eight year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Robert Stull, who passed away July 31, 2005 at the age of 46.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Gail Stull of West Deptford, New Jersey; his daughter, Tamara (William) Giordano; grandchildren, Joshua (Rebecca) Stull, Amanda (Dominic) Carrera and Alexander Kostick; great-grandchildren, Anderson "AJ" Stull and Elliana Carrera; step-grandchildren, Nikolaas, Heather, Alexandra and Eric; brothers, nieces, nephews, other family members and numerous friends.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron OH 44306 where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Bob Stephens officiating. Inurnment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
