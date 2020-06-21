Robert A. Taipale
Robert A. Taipale, 79, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away April 10, 2020. Bob was born in California. He was a Kent State graduate. After graduation Bob volunteered for the Army and served in Vietnam. Bob then worked for Crawford & Co. as an insurance adjuster and later for the Veterans Service Commission. Bob's hobbies included building and flying model airplanes. He was also an avid reader and he loved sailing and canoeing. Bob is survived by Clara, his wife of 53 years; brother, Ron (Sarah); and many other sisters and brothers-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the heartfelt care provided by Autumnwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dr. George from the VA, along with CYO and other caregivers. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autumnwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, 275 E. Sunset Dr., Rittman, OH 44270.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
