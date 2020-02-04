Home

Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
(609) 641-0071
Robert A. Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Robert A. 65, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away at home on February 1, 2020. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, he lived in Ocean City before moving to Little Egg Harbor 20 years ago. Bob worked in the wine and spirits industry for many years, lastly as a manager for Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits in Stamford, Conn. In his free time, he enjoyed working in the yard and gardening, playing golf, and being at the beach or even sitting on his back deck by the water. He was a classic rock fan and also a Philly sports and Ohio State fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (nee Louis) Thomas; his daughters: Vanessa Eden, Erika Eden, Lisa DeLorenzo (Dylan), Megan Kushner (Gary) and Kaitlin Weinberg (Marc); his brothers, Ray Thomas (Marie Ann), Jim Thomas and Larry Thomas (Eula); his nine grandchildren; and his dog, Luna. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the (https://donate3.cancer.org) or your local humane society. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
