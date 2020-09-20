CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert "Rob" A. Wyskocil, 57, passed on Sept. 12, 2020. Rob was born in Akron and a graduate of Garfield High School class of 1981. Rob graduated from Univ. of Akron and worked as a tax auditor for the state of Ohio for 30 years. Rob was giving, could talk for hours, fun-loving and a committed father, husband, brother, and friend. Rob will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wyskocil; his mother, Ilah Wyskocil and his mother-in-law, Connie Wintrow. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his daughters, Brandi (Ryan) Welsch and Brittani (Chris) Garcia; his step-daughter, Tiffany Ingersoll; his granddaughter, Lena Welsch; his sisters, Mary East and Laura (Duane) Fletcher; his step-mother, Jeanne Wertman; his niece and nephews, Josh (Amie) East, Nick East, Katie (Brian) Widdows, and Joel Fletcher. Cremation and private services have taken place. In the spirit of Rob's generosity, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
