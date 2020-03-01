|
THEN AND NOW WADSWORTH -- Robert Alan Stonier (Born July 24, 1939 - 80 years) Born in Wadsworth and a lifetime resident of Wadsworth, Robert Alan Stonier passed away on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was a loving father and proud grandfather who enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting coins. He was preceded in death by his father, J. William "Bill" Stonier; mother, Marion Stonier; sisters, Ruth Weese and Mary Parmelee. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gavina "Nan"; son, Christopher; daughter, Charla Holland; granddaughter, Shelby Holland; niece, Mary Alice Mantz, niece, Marion Sue Earnest; nephew, George Parmelee, nephew Denny Earnest and nephew James Weese. A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth on Tuesday, March 3rd at 2:00 p.m., Dr. Jeff Bogue, senior pastor at Grace Church of Greater Akron, will be officiating. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020