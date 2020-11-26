1/1
Robert Albert Payne
Robert Albert Payne, a faithfully devoted Christ first Husband, Father, Papa, Great-Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many had his sweet spirit called home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 in Sarasota, Florida. Friends may call at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main St., Akron on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236, in memory of Bob. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Bob's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakeview Christian Church
NOV
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakeview Christian Church
NOV
28
Service
10:30 AM
Lakeview Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
7 entries
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
November 24, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colby Taylor
November 24, 2020
I knew Bob, Peggy & family, when I went to Lakeview. We had a good friendship. I am so sorry to hear of his loss. The obituary was well written too. I'm sure he will not be forgotten & many of his stories will be remembered and repeated & his memories will go on. God bless all the family at this difficult time.
Freda Williams
Friend
November 24, 2020
I wish we could have know Bob better. Rest In Peace,Bob. Sending our prayers and our sympathy to the family.
Cathy Wood
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
He had a grear smile and laugh. He had great love for his family and for so many others. He worried more aboiut the battles of others than for himself. This is a huge loss to us all.
Ross Black
Friend
November 22, 2020
Worked with Bob in building business for years.He was a true tradesmen.Bob always had time to talk to you.
Jay Stitz
Friend
November 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Ken & family.
Robin & Bob Simon
Robin&Bob Simon
Acquaintance
