Robert Albert Payne, a faithfully devoted Christ first Husband, Father, Papa, Great-Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many had his sweet spirit called home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 in Sarasota, Florida. Friends may call at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main St., Akron on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236, in memory of Bob. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Bob's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes