Robert Allen Anderson, "Rob", age 64 of Tallmadge, Ohio, died at Akron General Hospital on Monday, March 25, 2019.



He was born on February 22, 1955 in Spencer, West Virginia, the son of the late Virgie (nee Milhoan) Rhoades.



Rob has been a furnace operator for the past 15 years at Seville Bronze in Seville. He loved being outdoors, working in the garage, and mowing the grass. Rob was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Survivors include his fiance and love of his life of 15 years, Sandra Lowe; his children, Susan (John) Lowe and Roberta (Gary) Milhoan; his grandchildren, Candida Anderson, Jessica Ciccozzi, Brittney (Kimberly) Collins, Jeff (Amber) Husk, and Kyle Milhoan; and many great-grandchildren. His siblings, Diane (Dave) Kimball, Richard "Ricky" Anderson, and Barbara Husk, also survive.



Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.



Per Robert's request, there will not be any calling hours or services and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



