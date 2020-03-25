|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Heaven gained an angel when Bob Donnenwirth, 84, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Born May 13, 1934 to Leota and Robert Donnenwirth, he served in the United States Army. He returned home and married his wife Nancy on August 23, 1959, and they raised their family in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Bob worked for East Ohio Gas Company. Bob and Nancy found their paradise in a beach house in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. He enjoyed camping and loved his 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Nancy Ellen Donahue; grandson, Ryan Paul Watson; and siblings, Richard and Terry Donnenwirth. Bob leaves behind his daughters, Jo Ann Donnenwirth and Peggy Impellizerri and son, Robert (Angela) Donnenwirth. Uncle Bob also loved and leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A private service for immediate family will be held at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home with burial following at Canal Fulton Cemetery. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aultman Hospice. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020