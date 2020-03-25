Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Donnenwirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Donnenwirth


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Donnenwirth Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Heaven gained an angel when Bob Donnenwirth, 84, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Born May 13, 1934 to Leota and Robert Donnenwirth, he served in the United States Army. He returned home and married his wife Nancy on August 23, 1959, and they raised their family in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Bob worked for East Ohio Gas Company. Bob and Nancy found their paradise in a beach house in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. He enjoyed camping and loved his 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Nancy Ellen Donahue; grandson, Ryan Paul Watson; and siblings, Richard and Terry Donnenwirth. Bob leaves behind his daughters, Jo Ann Donnenwirth and Peggy Impellizerri and son, Robert (Angela) Donnenwirth. Uncle Bob also loved and leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A private service for immediate family will be held at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home with burial following at Canal Fulton Cemetery. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aultman Hospice. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -