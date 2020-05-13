Robert Arch Seese
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Arch Seese, "Bob", age 72, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 29, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Seese and the late Betty (nee Ferrell) Seese Willis. Bob was a retired accountant for various companies. He enjoyed eating out and reading, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his only daughter, Amanda M. Rey; his two grandchildren, Allison "Allie" and Jason Rey; his brother, Jed (Trudy) Willis; his niece and nephew, Alexandria "Alex" Willis and John Willis; and his step-father, Fred Willis. His former wife, Valerie (nee Adams) Seese, also survives. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may gather from 2 to 3 p.m. Pastor Jeremy Candelaria will celebrate Bob's life. Bob's cremated remains will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved