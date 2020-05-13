Robert Arch Seese, "Bob", age 72, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 29, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Seese and the late Betty (nee Ferrell) Seese Willis. Bob was a retired accountant for various companies. He enjoyed eating out and reading, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his only daughter, Amanda M. Rey; his two grandchildren, Allison "Allie" and Jason Rey; his brother, Jed (Trudy) Willis; his niece and nephew, Alexandria "Alex" Willis and John Willis; and his step-father, Fred Willis. His former wife, Valerie (nee Adams) Seese, also survives. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may gather from 2 to 3 p.m. Pastor Jeremy Candelaria will celebrate Bob's life. Bob's cremated remains will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.