|
|
Robert B. "Bob" Hudkins, 89 of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Altercare of Hartville. He was born in Richwood, W.Va. on May 13, 1930, the son of Earl and Fanny Hudkins. Robert will be dearly missed by his wife of 55 years, Julianne; sons, Richard, Robert, and Bill; daughter, Linda (Clark); grandchildren: Danielle, Christopher, Kristen, and Billy; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Savannah, Jordan and Madison; sister-in-law, Jerry Jamerson; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. Bob was a woodworker, and you could often find him outdoors, often hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan, and enjoyed watching his family members at their events. Bob was a member of the Country Western Music Association, and was involved in a number of bands over the years. He discovered his talent for playing guitar at a young age. Bob was a member of the Akron Masonic Temple Masons. Bob's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Altercare of Hartville and Absolute Hospice, and Dr. Mark Smith for their generous and compassionate care of Bob in his final months. Per Bob's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Care of Bob has been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019