Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Robert B. Moke II Obituary
Robert B. Moke II, 44, of Canal Fulton died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Bob was born February 7, 1975 in Massillon, Ohio, had been a life resident of Canal Fulton and was a 1994 graduate of Northwest High School. He was employed by Giant Eagle (formerly Apples), Canal Fulton for 27 years and was a social member of VFW #9795, Canal Fulton. He is survived by mother, Judy Ludwig and father, Robert B. Moke; sister, Tiffany (Karl) Huwe; brother, Corey (Jennifer) Moke; nieces and nephews, Chloe and Juliana Moke and Kody and Troy Huwe. Funeral Services will be TUESDAY, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, MONDAY 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to service. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
