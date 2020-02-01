|
|
Robert B. Moke II, 44, of Canal Fulton died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Bob was born February 7, 1975 in Massillon, Ohio, had been a life resident of Canal Fulton and was a 1994 graduate of Northwest High School. He was employed by Giant Eagle (formerly Apples), Canal Fulton for 27 years and was a social member of VFW #9795, Canal Fulton. He is survived by mother, Judy Ludwig and father, Robert B. Moke; sister, Tiffany (Karl) Huwe; brother, Corey (Jennifer) Moke; nieces and nephews, Chloe and Juliana Moke and Kody and Troy Huwe. Funeral Services will be TUESDAY, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, MONDAY 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to service. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020