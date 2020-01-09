|
Bob Phillips, 84, of Portage Lakes passed away January 7, 2020. He was born September 6, 1935 in Akron to the late Robert (Pearl) Phillips and Myrtle (Donald) McMasters. He was a 1954 graduate of Coventry High School where he met the love of his life, Pauline. Bob served in the Navy Reserves for eight years and worked as a Master Plumber for the Plumber Pipefitter for Local 219 for 64 years. Bob was very proud of his family and when his children were young, he enjoyed nothing more than traveling to their sporting events, then doing it all over again with his grandchildren. He loved going to Lake Erie and spending time with his wife and family fishing and camping. He also enjoyed many trips to Florida. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Shawn McMasters. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pauline; sons, Robert L. (Mary Ann), Paul, Jeff (Julia) Phillips; daughter, Paula (Tom) Roehlig; grandchildren, Robert (Scott Hamler), Andrea (Andrew Mosher), and Cherie Phillips, Michael (Shanelle), Steven and Krista Roehlig, Cody Phillips, Grace Phillips and Stephanie (Joe) Bellian. great-grandchildren, Robbie, Rowan, Makayla; loving sister, Dee (Don) Hedges; as well as other loving family and friends. Bob will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of Cleveland Clinic Akron General for the love and care they gave to Bob, Pauline and the entire family. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jeff Haynes officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lockwood Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020