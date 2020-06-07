Robert B. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" B. Smith, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020. A life resident of the Barberton area and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1975. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Cleveland Laborers Local #310. Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Sue Smith; survived by his son, Jeremy (Jessica); daughter, Jaime (Johnny) Rader; grandchildren, Emily, Jessica and Joey; sisters, Sabrina Bowman and Sandra Sycks; girlfriend of many years, Jane Nida Dilley; along with nieces, nephews, other and relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. A private graveside service will be held for Bob at Westfall Cemetery in Big Springs, West Virginia.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved