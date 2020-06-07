Robert "Bob" B. Smith, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020. A life resident of the Barberton area and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1975. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Cleveland Laborers Local #310. Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Sue Smith; survived by his son, Jeremy (Jessica); daughter, Jaime (Johnny) Rader; grandchildren, Emily, Jessica and Joey; sisters, Sabrina Bowman and Sandra Sycks; girlfriend of many years, Jane Nida Dilley; along with nieces, nephews, other and relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. A private graveside service will be held for Bob at Westfall Cemetery in Big Springs, West Virginia.