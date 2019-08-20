Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Watts


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Watts Obituary
Robert B. Watts Robert B. Watts, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. Born in Hickory, NC, Bob came to Akron at the age of 14 with his family. Upon graduating from the University of Akron, he began working with his brother and father at their family business, The Akron Chair Company. Bob was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple, and the Summit County Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine; parents, Guy and Mabel Watts; and sister, Donna. Bob is survived by daughters, Barbara (John) Moore, and Suzanne (Buddy) Catlette; grandchildren, Stacia, Alicia (Collin), Bryce (Elizabeth), and Paul; great-grandchildren, Colton and Pyper; siblings, Bud Watts, Betty Stanfield, Billie (Darro) Cottle, Mona (John) Adorni, and Terrie (Rich) Campailla; and many other loving family and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Nichols officiating. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials be made to the Special Olympics, give.specialolympics.org. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now