Robert B. Watts Robert B. Watts, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. Born in Hickory, NC, Bob came to Akron at the age of 14 with his family. Upon graduating from the University of Akron, he began working with his brother and father at their family business, The Akron Chair Company. Bob was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple, and the Summit County Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine; parents, Guy and Mabel Watts; and sister, Donna. Bob is survived by daughters, Barbara (John) Moore, and Suzanne (Buddy) Catlette; grandchildren, Stacia, Alicia (Collin), Bryce (Elizabeth), and Paul; great-grandchildren, Colton and Pyper; siblings, Bud Watts, Betty Stanfield, Billie (Darro) Cottle, Mona (John) Adorni, and Terrie (Rich) Campailla; and many other loving family and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Nichols officiating. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials be made to the Special Olympics, give.specialolympics.org. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019