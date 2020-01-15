|
|
Robert B. "Dale" Wheeler, Jr., 63, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. A life resident of Barberton. Dale was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1974 and served in the Army National Guard for 11 years in Norton. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr. and brother, John Wheeler. Dale is survived by his mother, Dorothy; children, Janele Kumse and Timothy Kumse; siblings, Norman, Dottie Watson, Barbara Mason, Otis Charles, Sandra Williams-Carter, Tammi Tilley, Milena Phillips, P. Elayne Poston and Karen Jackson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held for Dale on Saturday, January 18th at 12 Noon at Heart of Christ Church, 347 Stanley Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020