Robert Bollinger STOW -- Robert Bollinger, 76, passed away at Akron City Hospital on September 18, 2019, following an illness of four years. Robert attended school and lived in Alliance, Ohio, until moving to Stow in 1985. He proudly served his country in Vietnam in the U.S. Army, was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 35 years for the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 and was a member of the Southeast Church of Christ in Mogadore, where he served as a deacon. Born in Ravenna, Ohio on July 16, 1943, Robert was the son of Walter H. and Mabel (LeTourneau) Bollinger and was the youngest of nine children. Preceding him in death besides his parents were siblings: Louis, Mary Jane, Walter Donald, Vincent Raymond, and Carol. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Poland Bollinger; daughters, Tari (Jeffery) Hoff, Traci (Jeffrey) Shane; son, Eric (April) Bollinger; grandchildren, Alyssa (Joshua) Denney, Matthew Hoff, Hannah Shane, Erika (Austin) Crawford, Cora Shane, Adrianna Sapara, Haedyn Bollinger, Clayton Bollinger; sisters, Evelyn Bollinger, Doris Vanlander, Shirley Haney; and many nieces and nephews. Service will be held Monday, September 23 at 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, where friends may call two hours prior to service. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, 264 12th Street, Beloit, OH 44609. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019