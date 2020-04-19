|
Bo Brescia died on April 13, 2020 unexpectedly at home. Bo was the owner of Timbuktu, Katmandu, Dogpatch Saloon, Karam's and the Redstone Pub. If you met Bo, he probably told you a joke, bought you or drink, or both. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benidict and Concetta and his brother, Ben. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Deborah; children, Jennifer Brescia (Scott) and Aaron Brescia (Cristin); brother, Randall; beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Dominic Brescia and countless friends. In lieu of a funeral service, his family will plan to honor him with an informal gathering when circumstances allow. Please share any memorials you may wish with your favorite animal charity or the Humane Society of Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020