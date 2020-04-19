Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brescia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bo" Brescia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bo" Brescia Obituary
Bo Brescia died on April 13, 2020 unexpectedly at home. Bo was the owner of Timbuktu, Katmandu, Dogpatch Saloon, Karam's and the Redstone Pub. If you met Bo, he probably told you a joke, bought you or drink, or both. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benidict and Concetta and his brother, Ben. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Deborah; children, Jennifer Brescia (Scott) and Aaron Brescia (Cristin); brother, Randall; beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Dominic Brescia and countless friends. In lieu of a funeral service, his family will plan to honor him with an informal gathering when circumstances allow. Please share any memorials you may wish with your favorite animal charity or the Humane Society of Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -