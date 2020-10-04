GREEN -- Robert "Bob" C. Brotherton, 88, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 after a short battle with the COVID-19 virus. Bob was born in Barberton on December 24, 1931 and graduated from Dalton High School in 1950. He joined the Air Force in 1951, and served 4 years before being honorably discharged. He married his wife, Cindy in 1958 and was a long time resident of Green, spending the last 13 months at Brookdale Assisted Living in Barberton. Bob worked at Goodrich, M. F. Murdock, and retired from Enterprise Car Rental. Bob always enjoyed his birthday dinner of fried oysters and playing nickel dime poker with his family. He loved watching all sports, especially the Browns, Indians and Ohio State. Bob played golf and softball in his younger years and never missed watching his grandchildren's events. Bob was also a long time member of the Green Lions Club. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy in 2018; his parents, Maurice and Mildred, and sisters, Janet and Jean. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Rosemary) and Eric (DeeDee); grandchildren, Kyle, Colin, Ryan, Hannah; great granddaughter, Bella; sisters, Joanne (Don) Lowers and Maureen Smith. Bob will be missed by a number of his friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale for taking great care of him making his last months comfortable and enjoyable. We would also like to thank the staff at Summa and Dr. Michael Wells his primary care physician. Cremation has taken place. Bob will be interred with his wife, Cindy at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the virus no service will be held however a funeral procession will leave SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton at 10:15 a.m. to take Bob to his final resting place. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
in his name. The family asks that masks and social distancing protocols be followed while at the cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)