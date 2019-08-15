|
Robert C. Clark Robert C. Clark, 47, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Robert was born in Akron Ohio and lived in the Akron area most of his life. He was a 1990 graduate of North High School and was a self-taught CNC machine operator at NMG Aerospace. He had great work ethic, was always a jokester and had a hidden talent when it came to drawing and building with wood, which lead him to an interest in architecture. Anyone who knew him had no choice but to like him and his quirky personality. Robert had a heart of gold and was always willing to help those in need. He was a great father, son and a wonderful friend. Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Chrisman; and grandparents, Helen and Lundie Clark. He is survived by wife, Teta Clark; children, Kayla Servantes, Cody Clark, Cassie Clark and Imani Clark; father, Jack (JoAnn) Clark; sisters, Jackie (Bernie) Pressman and Amanda Cote; nieces, Alexandria Pressman and Elizabeth Pressman; grandmother, Betty Horner; and many other loving family members and friends. Memorial service will be Sunday, August 18th 3 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main Street, Akron OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the funeral home. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. "ROBBIE, WE WILL ALWAYS CARRY YOUR MEMORY IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019