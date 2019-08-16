|
Robert C. Clark Robert C. Clark, 47, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Memorial service will be Sunday, August 18th 3 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main Street, Akron OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the funeral home. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. "ROBBIE, WE WILL ALWAYS CARRY YOUR MEMORY IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019