Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert C. Clark


1972 - 2019
Robert C. Clark Obituary
Robert C. Clark Robert C. Clark, 47, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Memorial service will be Sunday, August 18th 3 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main Street, Akron OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the funeral home. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. "ROBBIE, WE WILL ALWAYS CARRY YOUR MEMORY IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
