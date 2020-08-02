1/1
Robert C. Conner
Robert C. Conner died peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 64 after a brief illness. Robert will be loved and missed dearly by the love of his life, Rebecca Schandel; children, Tom Conner, Marti (Dustyn) Auckerman, Daphne Sheena McArtor (Eon Sechler), Rex McArtor, and Gabrielle Reeves; grandchildren, Lauren, Autumn, Liam, Calvin, Nathan, Maggie, and Tyler; brother, Bill (Kay); sister, Nancy (David) Binette; and many nephews and nieces. At Bob's request, no services will be held.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
