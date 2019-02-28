Robert C.



Harrison



DOYLESTOWN --



Robert C. Harrison, age 72, passed away on February 26, 2019.



Born on June 13, 1946 in Akron to the late Walter and Salwa "Sue" (Corey) Harrison, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1999. Bob was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Browns Backers Club. Preceded in death by his grandson, Harrison, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia "Pat"; daughter, Anne Klein of Doylestown; granddaughter, Lyvia Klein; other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Staff of Summa Barberton ICU for their loving care of Bob.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton Rd., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com



(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary