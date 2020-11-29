1/1
Robert C. King
DOYLESTOWN -- Robert C. King, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Born on June 19, 1932 in Hancock County, OH to the late Phillip Ray and Ruby (Sheridan) King, he was a resident of Doylestown for 51 years. A veteran of the Korean Conflict serving as an engineer with the U.S. Army, Bob started his career with Arcadia Telephone then he moved on to become the general manager of the Doylestown Telephone Company from which he retired. He was also employed by Chippewa Local Schools as a bus driver and had also maintained all the score boards within the Chippewa Local School system for many years, worked at National Institute of Technology, and worked at the Hunter's Lodge Gun Shop. Bob was a member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church, Doylestown Village Council and Board of Public Affairs, and was a Board member for Wayne County Children's Services. Bob enjoyed traveling, gardening, feeding the birds, and listening to country music. Bob's passion truly was his family. He married the girl from the farm next door and love of his life, Donna M. (nee, Bame) and celebrated 64 years together. He was a loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, and had dedicated himself, alongside Donna, to providing exceptional care for their special-needs daughter, Judy. Surviving him are his wife, Donna; children, Jeffery King of Canal Fulton, Judy King, Jennifer (Mike) Walsh all of Doylestown; grandchildren, Steven (Megan) King, Katie (Matson) Lance, Christopher, Beth, and Megan Walsh; great grandchildren, Zoey Lance, Kayla King and Trey King; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip, Eugene, Clyde, and Charles. Funeral service, following Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings, social distancing, and controlled numbers of guests, will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Angela Lewis, officiating. A private Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours, following guidelines above, will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nick Amster Workshop, 266 Oldman Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
