CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert Christopher Kruty, Sr., age 90, passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living in Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Police Officer's Training Fund, c/o Village of Peninsula Police Department, 1582 Main St., Peninsula, OH 44264. To read the full obituary notice, please visit www.anthonyfh.com (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019