Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert C. Schiesswohl Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert C. Schiesswohl, 94, of Bath, OH passed away peacefully December 28, 2019 surrounded by family members. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 19, 1925, Bob graduated from Point Loma High School, Point Loma, CA. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps in WWII and Korea making landings at Okinawa, Japan and Inchon, Korea, remaining active with a Marine Reserve Unit until 1972. Upon graduation from the University of Florida, he moved to Cleveland, OH to pursue an opportunity with American Steel & Wire. A long career in sales of CAT and Deere construction equipment and co-founder of an energy E&P company followed. Bob was a 32nd degree Free Mason with the Venus Masonic Lodge, Mansfield, OH and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cleveland and Al Koran Shrine. An experienced boater, he loved cruising with his family the blue waters of Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and The North Channel. Bob was a longtime member of Mansfield Power Squadron and Great Lakes Cruising Club. When not on the water, Bob enjoyed working on his property in Bath. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ralph L. and Marguerite Schiesswohl; and brother, Donald P. Schiesswohl. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; sons, Andrew (Patricia), Jonathan, Douglas (Katrina); stepchildren, Kimberly, William, and Christopher Cunningham, and Leslie (Leigh) Bock, along with many grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by his beloved Westies. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in the Chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., with Rev. Susan J. Tiffany officiating. Private inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials to the be considered. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020