THEN AND NOW Robert C. Wohlwend, age 89, passed away on May 29, 2020. Born in Portage County, Robert was a life resident of the area. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was an active choir member. He was also a member of the Catholic War Vets. Robert was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a lab technician for 35 years, retiring in 1989. Preceded in death by brother, James; sister, Alice (Jerry) Bolanz; and brothers-in-law, William Wise, William Kordinak, and James Samblanet. Robert is survived by brothers, Fr. Paul Wohlwend, and Carl (Betty) Wohlwend; sisters, Mary Lou Wise, Joan (Robert) Lamm, Clara Samblanet, and Martha (Ron) Harris; and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Wohlwend. Private Mass will be conducted at the convenience of the family, due to the continuous safe guards toward social distancing. A private burial with military rites will also take place. The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.