THEN AND NOW Robert C. Wohlwend, age 89, passed away on May 29, 2020. Born in Portage County, Robert was a life resident of the area. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was an active choir member. He was also a member of the Catholic War Vets. Robert was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a lab technician for 35 years, retiring in 1989. Preceded in death by brother, James; sister, Alice (Jerry) Bolanz; and brothers-in-law, William Wise, William Kordinak, and James Samblanet. Robert is survived by brothers, Fr. Paul Wohlwend, and Carl (Betty) Wohlwend; sisters, Mary Lou Wise, Joan (Robert) Lamm, Clara Samblanet, and Martha (Ron) Harris; and sister-in-law, Mary Louise Wohlwend. Private Mass will be conducted at the convenience of the family, due to the continuous safe guards toward social distancing. A private burial with military rites will also take place. The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260