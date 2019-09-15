Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave. N.W.,
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave. N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
1927 - 2019
Robert Carter Obituary
Robert "Wayne" Carter Robert "Wayne" Carter, 92, of Canton, Ohio, a man of a gentle and loving spirit, left his home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple (515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton), where services will be held at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the FULL obituary, sign the online guestbook and to share fond memories. Psalms 116:15
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
