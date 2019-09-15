|
|
Robert "Wayne" Carter Robert "Wayne" Carter, 92, of Canton, Ohio, a man of a gentle and loving spirit, left his home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple (515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton), where services will be held at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the FULL obituary, sign the online guestbook and to share fond memories. Psalms 116:15
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019