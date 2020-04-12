|
|
Robert Charles Schuster, 84, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center in Canton, OH following a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Born on June 28, 1935 in Akron, Ohio, and a resident in the Stark County areas of Perry and Jackson townships for the last 50 years, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline Schuster of Akron. Bob was a graduate of Central High School in Akron, served in the Army (Reserves) between 1958-1964, and worked for 40+ years combined for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Marshall C. Rardin & Sons, Inc., and Central Allied Enterprises, Inc. as a Professional Surveyor and Highway Engineer. Bob grew up in Akron and the Portage Lakes area loving boating and fishing throughout his life spending time at the lakes with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Sandra (Sherman) Schuster on March 16, 2009 and sister, Karen Ausprung on October 28, 2016. Sadly "POP" will be missed by surviving children: son, Robert A. (Dianne) of Canton, OH, daughter, Roberta A. (Roger) Sherhag of Lacey, Washington; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren (with one additional on the way). Due to the related COVID-19 funeral limitations, no calling hours were able to be held and a small ceremony for the family including graveside services took place on Friday, April 10, 2020 at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home and Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, OH. The family will plan a future celebration of life once the COVID-19 situation has reduced. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following charitable organizations: , Aultman Hospice or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020