|
|
Robert Charles "Bob" Smith, 84, of Brimfield, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Bob was an army veteran, who married the love of his life Louise (nee Serri) on April 12, 1958 in Akron, Ohio. They created a loving family together with their two sons Steven and Michael, making Bob a very proud man. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bob enjoyed being with his family, especially at holidays. He loved his grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. He worked at and retired from Firestone, and he also retired in 2006 from the Reuter-Stokes Division of General Electric in Twinsburg, where he worked as a machinist/inspector for 15 years. Bob enjoyed basket making, playing euchre, and traveling. He also proudly earned his recreational pilot's license and loved to fly. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jefferson Smith and Evelyn Lucille Smith (nee Beal). He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise; his sons, Steven (Lynda) Smith and Michael (Julie) Smith; his grandchildren, Patrick (Rebecca), Michelle, and Megan; brother, Ronald (Sandy) Smith; sister, Karen Currans; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob will be sadly missed, but we know he will always be flying high looking after his family. Due to the current health situation, private services will be held at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield Township. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020