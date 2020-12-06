1/
Robert Charles White
Robert Charles "Chuck" White passed away November 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Hospital in North Canton, Ohio. He was born July 7, 1934 in Whiteville, NC. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee White, mother Carrie Dare and step-father CP Norris. He is survived by his wife Janet, his sister Annie Lee Barnes, and 6 children-Byron (Kathy) White, Joanna (Jim) Vellios, Karen (Gregory) Orndorff, Melissa (Eric) Slater, Jennifer (Perry) Mueller, and Sam (Karen) White, 13 grandchildren and many relatives in North Carolina. He served honorably in the United State Army, was graduate of East Carolina University, retired from Keen Transport and attended Temple Baptist Church in Green, Ohio. Special thanks to the Heritage Villa staff (Patsy) for the care of Chuck as he resided there in recent years. Chuck was laid to rest at East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio on December 4, 2020. Pastor Glenn Rogers presided over the burial.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
