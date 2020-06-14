Robert Craven
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert Dale Craven, 64, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, formerly of Steubenville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4th. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be designated for Rob's grandson, Robert Cleveland Craven's-education memorial fund. An outdoor Celebration of Rob's Life will be held this summer in Toronto, Ohio. To view full obituary, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
