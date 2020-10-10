1/1
Robert D. Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Bishop, 73, owner of Bower's Towing Co., passed away October 6, 2020 after a long illness. Bob was born December 5, 1946 in Akron to Robert and Ferdena Bishop now deceased. He spent all his life in Cuyahoga Falls and Stow, Ohio. Before Bob joined the Navy Sea Bees during the Vietnam War, he worked at Bower's Towing. When he came home, he worked at BF Goodrich until getting laid off. He then purchased Bower's Towing and had owned it for 44 years. In 2012, Bob bought Wilson Towing and combined the two companies. Bob was a very hard worker, loving and generous to all who knew him. He and his parents raised his son Jimmy since he was 7 years old. Jimmy has worked side by side with his dad at the towing company since he was old enough to work. Bob met his partner Dee Davis 25 years ago and she also worked side by side with him running the office at the company. Dee's daughter Hannah was raised by Bob as if she was his daughter. Bob is survived by his fiancee, Dee Davis; son, Jimmy Bishop (Kim); stepdaughter, Hannah Johnson (Jarrod); sisters, Jane Bower Samples (Howard) and Virginia "Cookie" McCartney (Kevin); brothers, Thomas Bishop (Caryl), Donald Bishop and Daniel Bishop (Fran); grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter and Baylee Bishop, Maren Johnson; and many nieces and nephews along with two furry friends, Dixie and Teddy. Bob loved his family and was always ready to help anyone who needed it. All who knew him will miss him. Visitation Monday, October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Funeral service Tuesday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls to follow.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 9, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother you fought the good fight
James Yoder
Friend
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved