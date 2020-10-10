Robert D. Bishop, 73, owner of Bower's Towing Co., passed away October 6, 2020 after a long illness. Bob was born December 5, 1946 in Akron to Robert and Ferdena Bishop now deceased. He spent all his life in Cuyahoga Falls and Stow, Ohio. Before Bob joined the Navy Sea Bees during the Vietnam War, he worked at Bower's Towing. When he came home, he worked at BF Goodrich until getting laid off. He then purchased Bower's Towing and had owned it for 44 years. In 2012, Bob bought Wilson Towing and combined the two companies. Bob was a very hard worker, loving and generous to all who knew him. He and his parents raised his son Jimmy since he was 7 years old. Jimmy has worked side by side with his dad at the towing company since he was old enough to work. Bob met his partner Dee Davis 25 years ago and she also worked side by side with him running the office at the company. Dee's daughter Hannah was raised by Bob as if she was his daughter. Bob is survived by his fiancee, Dee Davis; son, Jimmy Bishop (Kim); stepdaughter, Hannah Johnson (Jarrod); sisters, Jane Bower Samples (Howard) and Virginia "Cookie" McCartney (Kevin); brothers, Thomas Bishop (Caryl), Donald Bishop and Daniel Bishop (Fran); grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter and Baylee Bishop, Maren Johnson; and many nieces and nephews along with two furry friends, Dixie and Teddy. Bob loved his family and was always ready to help anyone who needed it. All who knew him will miss him. Visitation Monday, October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Funeral service Tuesday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls to follow.