Robert D. Boyer, Sr. passed away May 7, 2020. Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Rajshun Mayberry, Eulogist. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 856 Wall St., Akron, OH 44310, and 1902 Highview Ave., Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.