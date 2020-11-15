Robert D. Crissey, age 79, of Akron went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Margaret Crissey; and his son-in-law, Kirk Gregory. Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Hartz) Crissey; daughters, Laura (Jack) Fahringer and Donna (Doug) Chambers; sister, Marilyn Winkelman (Del); grandchildren, Mikayla (Trevor) Ferko, John and Emily Fahringer, Hope Gregory, Lily Chambers; and great-grandson, Daniel Kirk Ferko; cousins, nieces and nephews; special cousin, Bill (Corrine) Werndl and a multitude of friends. Bob graduated from Garfield High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from the University of Akron. He enjoyed working at Bridgestone Firestone for 38 years, which gave him several opportunities to travel the world. He was a member of Copley United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered at the Copley Outreach Center in Copley. Of all his travels, Yellowstone National Park was his favorite place on earth. He had vacationed there many times throughout the years. Some of his hobbies and passions included photography, drawing, gardening, rock collecting, fishing, and backpacking with his buddies. He lived a full and adventurous life. He always said he was so blessed to have the love of his family. To our family and friends, thank you for your love, prayers, support and always being there for Bob. We would also like to thank Dr. Molly Scantling, as well as all of the wonderful caring staff at the Hospice Care Center who helped keep Bob comfortable in his final days. A private graveside service has taken place. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to Copley Outreach Center at 1502 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley, OH 44321.