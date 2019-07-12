Robert D. Evans



Robert D. Evans, age 88, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019.



Born in Akron, Ohio, he graduated from Springfield High School and served in the Korean War. He loved classic cars, drag racing in his younger days, playing golf, going to garage sales on the weekends, traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida, and spending time with his grandsons, Brad and Brian. He and his wife Phyllis loved to do everything together.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda, and brothers, Jim and Jack.



He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 67 years; son, Dan; daughter-in law, Denise; grandsons, Brad and Brian; and sisters, Doris, Margaret and Sharlene.



A graveside memorial service will be performed at a later date.



Donations in his honor can be made to Plain Local Schools Foundation - Evans Family Scholarships and sent to 1801 Schneider Street N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721.



