Robert "Bobby" D. Mains Robert D. Mains, 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1930 in Akron, OH, and was a long-time resident of Stow prior to settling in Cuyahoga Falls. Following High School, Robert went on to complete coursework at the University of Akron and then attended Ohio Northern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. He was an accomplished Pharmacist, having owned and operated Hanna Pharmacy and Falls Pharmacy along with his brother Dick and most recently he worked as a Pharmacist for CVS. Robert served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 7 years, and he was also very active as a charter member of the Cuyahoga Falls Optimist Club, a charter member of the Silver Lake Golf Course and Country Club, a member of the Cuyahoga Falls BPOE, and a member of First United Methodist Church. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed playing golf and gin at the Elks. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Loretta Mains, and sister, Lorena Prather. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Charlotte Mains; daughters, Patricia (Mark) Boyer and Deborah Dixon; twin brother, Dick (Brenda) Mains, and many extended family members and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, where a memorial service will begin immediately following visitation at 5 pm, with Rev. Jon Priebe officiating. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Robert's honor to First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019