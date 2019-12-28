|
Robert D. Mathias, 61, passed away after a long illness December 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Akron, OH, was a 1977 Ellet High School graduate and had retired from the City of Akron. He was preceded in death by father, Ralph. He is survived by mother, Carol; wife, Deborah; brother, Russell; children, Rachel (Dennis), Renee (Leonard), William (Dana) and 8 grandchildren. Bob also left behind many other family members; and friends who he considered family. Due to Bob's wishes to help others he donated his body to the NEOMED College of Medicine. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please cherish the ones you love.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019