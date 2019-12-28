Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mathias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Mathias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Mathias Obituary
Robert D. Mathias, 61, passed away after a long illness December 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Akron, OH, was a 1977 Ellet High School graduate and had retired from the City of Akron. He was preceded in death by father, Ralph. He is survived by mother, Carol; wife, Deborah; brother, Russell; children, Rachel (Dennis), Renee (Leonard), William (Dana) and 8 grandchildren. Bob also left behind many other family members; and friends who he considered family. Due to Bob's wishes to help others he donated his body to the NEOMED College of Medicine. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please cherish the ones you love.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -