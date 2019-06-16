Robert "Dave" D. McCartt Sr.



Robert D. "Dave" McCartt Sr., 76, of Akron, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on June 9, 2019. Dave was born on September 12, 1942 in Lake City, Tennessee. He attended Beech Grove elementary school, and received further education while serving in the U.S. Army. Dave was a hard working man who enjoyed working on cars, spending time in the yard, and planting flowers with his wife. He loved going for walks and sitting on the front porch talking with the neighbors as they passed. He worked as a skilled machinist at Ken-Dal Corporation and its predecessors for 45 years, where he retired from in 2014. Dave was a dedicated husband and loving father, who took great pride in caring for his wife in their later years.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Harvey Sutton; sisters, Annette Daugherty, and Lynn Roach; brothers, Dennis Sutton, and Ray Sutton; grandmother, Willie McCartt; uncle, Tom McCartt; and aunt, Frankie Bullock.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Ruby McCartt; children, Barbara (Robert) Seibert, and David (Krista) McCartt Jr.; his grandchildren, Jessica, Caelan, Samantha, Benjamin, and Geena; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Arabella; aunts, Irene McCartt, and Ernie (Ray) Lindsey; best friend, Jim Johnson; and many other extended family members.



A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.