TOGETHER AGAIN



Robert D. McLain, 88, of Stow, Ohio, went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. It was an appropriate blessing that he was surrounded by family.



Bob was diagnosed with metastatic cancer a short 3 months ago. Upon receiving his diagnosis, he humbly accepted his fate. He had no doubt about his salvation and longed to meet his Lord and Savior in eternity.



The family offers its sincere gratitude to the team at Great Lakes Caring, who lovingly provided in-home care and comfort during these final days.



Bob was born on November 30, 1930 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was the second of six children born to William and Florene McLain. He and his family moved to Akron, Ohio in 1938. He was a graduate of East High School. He met the love of his life, Mary, while stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton Ohio. They married in 1950 in Great Falls, Montana. They moved to Akron, Ohio in 1952, living in the communities of Kenmore, Ellet, and Tallmadge. His entrepreneurial spirit helped him co-found SGS Tool Company, Munroe Falls, Ohio, where he served as part owner and member of the executive team for 27 years. Bob and Mary moved to the Seven Lakes golf community in North Carolina in 1990 upon Bob's retirement. There they remained until 2016, enjoying their mutual love of the game of golf. They returned to Northeast Ohio to establish a new home in Stow, so that they could be close to a loving and caring family. Bob was a self-made man who had a multitude of interests and talents. He was a pilot of a Piper Cherokee, which was based at the Kent State University Airport, Stow, Ohio. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Silver Lake Country Club (Silver Lake, Ohio) and Seven Lakes Country Club (Seven Lakes, N.C.) for many years. He greatly enjoyed watching PGA tour events weekly on TV. He also loved bowling and enjoyed riding his motorcycle during his younger days. Most of all, Bob loved people. He was a great conversationalist who instantly made new friends. He was a consummate storyteller. He loved to gather around a table to play euchre with family members and friends. Importantly, he became a father-figure for four of his grandchildren - Angela, Nicole, Sarah, and Robert - when they unexpectedly lost both their father and mother in 2012. He was devoted to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, always there for the special times and significant events. Bob loved attending and overseeing the annual McLain Family Reunion in Mogadore, Ohio, where a throng of four generations would gather. One of the great joys at his Stow home was assembling around the natural gas fire pit in his enclosed patio for hours of conversation. Bob had a deep passion for the Lord. He loved worshipping and serving at church. He was a member of Victory Life Church in Stow and lifetime member of Eureka Presbyterian Church in Carthage, North Carolina. It was the strong desire of his heart to conduct a farewell tour to Nashville, Tenn., Carthage, N.C., and Cincinnati, Ohio to say his final goodbyes to family and friends. With God's blessing and provision, he was able to accomplish this week-long, 2,000-mile journey with the aid of daughter, Terry; granddaughter, Angela, and son-in-law, Stan. Bob loved life and lived a life of love. His deep love for his dear wife, Mary, was beyond description. He was the family's abundantly respected and honored patriarch, who will be greatly missed.



The family celebrates his entrance into heaven to dwell with his Lord and the loved ones that preceded him. He is joined in heaven by his wife of 68 years, Mary; son, Robert "Mike" McLain; son and daughter-in-law, Martin "Marty" and Robin McLain; and brother,



William "Bill" McLain. He leaves behind daughters, Deborah "Debbie" (Jim) Anderson and Terry (Stan) Cooper; grandchildren: Angela (John) Brockway, Nicole (Chad) Davis, Sarah (Tony) LaTampa, Robert G. (Carrie) McLain,



Catherine Cooper,



Christina (Michael) Muscari and Thomas (Jessica) Anderson; great-grandchildren: Sarina, Jake, Esther, L.T., Franki, Henry, Abbie, Allie, Brooke, Kaedra, Blake,



Mackenzie, Connor, Jackson, Sammi, Charlie, Rowan, and Lucas; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Roberts, Patricia "Pat" Sells and Susan "Sue" Clausen; brother,



Thomas "Tom" McLain; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to visitation Friday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224, where Pastors Matt Skifstad and Cyndie Rogers will conduct a "celebration of life" service Saturday 10 a.m. Private graveside ceremony at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Life Church.