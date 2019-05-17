Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Victory Life Church
3833 Hudson Dr
Stow, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
3833 Hudson Dr
Stow, OH
View Map
Robert D. McLain Obituary
Robert D. McLain

TOGETHER AGAIN

Robert D. McLain, 88, of Stow, Ohio went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Friends are invited to visitation TODAY, Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224, where Pastors Matt Skifstad and Cyndie Rogers will conduct a "celebration of life" service Saturday 10 a.m. Private graveside ceremony at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Life Church. Full obituary notice ran in yesterday's publication and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2019
