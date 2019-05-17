|
|
Robert D. McLain
TOGETHER AGAIN
Robert D. McLain, 88, of Stow, Ohio went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Friends are invited to visitation TODAY, Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224, where Pastors Matt Skifstad and Cyndie Rogers will conduct a "celebration of life" service Saturday 10 a.m. Private graveside ceremony at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Life Church. Full obituary notice ran in yesterday's publication and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
