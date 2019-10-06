Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Nettle


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Nettle Obituary
Robert D. Nettle Robert D. Nettle, 95, changed his earthly address to Heaven on October 3, 2019. He was born January 19, 1924, in Manchester, OH. Bob enlisted in the Army in January 1943, and during leave he married the love of his life, Dorothy in his parents' living room with 37 cents in his pocket. After the service he worked at Firestone Rim Plant and Barberton Laundry. In 1952, he started his career with Nationwide Insurance where he worked for 36 years. During that time he served on City Council and as Barberton Safety Director. Bob later became State Representative and State Senator where he served as Minority Whip. He was instrumental in getting the Living Will bill passed here in Ohio. Bob volunteered at Barberton Hospital for over 4000 hours. He was a proud donor of over 8 gallons of blood to the Red Cross.....not all at one time! Bob was an active member of the Barberton Kiwanis, a 32nd Degree Mason, the Tadmor Shrine, and also an active member of the Johnson United Methodist Church. He and Dorothy spent many years playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. They loved spending time traveling together worldwide. A special memory is parasailing together for their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob will be remembered as a great story teller, telling the "best" jokes. "True story!" Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Kate; his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; brothers, Lewis Jr., Willard and Russell; sister, Pearl; grandson, George Butler; and several in laws. He was also predeceased by niece, Carla Lachmaier, whom he considered a daughter. He is survived by his sister, Gladys Bell; daughters, Karen (Tom) Butler, Deb (Tim) Crawford, Renee (Joe) Ramunni, Claudia (Jim) Ward and Jenni Isom; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great granddaughters. Bob also leaves Ria Kwakenbos and Kara Mendenhall, whom he considered his sixth and seventh daughters. Friends may call at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, at 11 a.m., Pastor Tim Monteith officiating. At Bob's request, cremation has taken place. A private inurnment for Bob and Dorothy will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Coal Ridge and Life Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to their father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson United Methodist Church, Life Care Hospice, or a Foodbank in his memory. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Nettle family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now