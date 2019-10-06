|
|
Robert D. Nettle Robert D. Nettle, 95, changed his earthly address to Heaven on October 3, 2019. He was born January 19, 1924, in Manchester, OH. Bob enlisted in the Army in January 1943, and during leave he married the love of his life, Dorothy in his parents' living room with 37 cents in his pocket. After the service he worked at Firestone Rim Plant and Barberton Laundry. In 1952, he started his career with Nationwide Insurance where he worked for 36 years. During that time he served on City Council and as Barberton Safety Director. Bob later became State Representative and State Senator where he served as Minority Whip. He was instrumental in getting the Living Will bill passed here in Ohio. Bob volunteered at Barberton Hospital for over 4000 hours. He was a proud donor of over 8 gallons of blood to the Red Cross.....not all at one time! Bob was an active member of the Barberton Kiwanis, a 32nd Degree Mason, the Tadmor Shrine, and also an active member of the Johnson United Methodist Church. He and Dorothy spent many years playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. They loved spending time traveling together worldwide. A special memory is parasailing together for their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob will be remembered as a great story teller, telling the "best" jokes. "True story!" Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Kate; his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; brothers, Lewis Jr., Willard and Russell; sister, Pearl; grandson, George Butler; and several in laws. He was also predeceased by niece, Carla Lachmaier, whom he considered a daughter. He is survived by his sister, Gladys Bell; daughters, Karen (Tom) Butler, Deb (Tim) Crawford, Renee (Joe) Ramunni, Claudia (Jim) Ward and Jenni Isom; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great granddaughters. Bob also leaves Ria Kwakenbos and Kara Mendenhall, whom he considered his sixth and seventh daughters. Friends may call at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, at 11 a.m., Pastor Tim Monteith officiating. At Bob's request, cremation has taken place. A private inurnment for Bob and Dorothy will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Coal Ridge and Life Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to their father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson United Methodist Church, Life Care Hospice, or a Foodbank in his memory. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Nettle family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019