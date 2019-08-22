|
|
Robert D. Walters Robert D. Walters, 60, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was a life resident of Kenmore. Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenmore and the First Baptist Church of Barberton. Preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Barbara Walters; niece, Cynthia Lemmon and her son, Michael; Bob is survived by his siblings, Irene (Tom) Clark, Noel (Lisa) Walters, JoAnne (Bill) Taylor and John (Jennine) Walters; his longtime girlfriend, Tina Matthews; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert Walters was rich in friends and made them everywhere he went. His ready smile and laugh were welcoming, and people just liked to be around him because they enjoyed his company. He liked to tell jokes and always had a twinkle in his eye. He was most known for his big heart, always thinking of others before himself. Although he suffered from health issues from a young age, he still managed to be always looking out for others' well-being. He would go out of his way to do things for others, such as regularly driving relatives to church and tending to the resting places of loved ones. Like his mother, he was very good in keeping in touch with relatives and friends near and far, sending messages or calling to check in. The family would like to thank the ICU Unit at Akron City Hospital for all the special care that Bob received. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 24th at 12 Noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. S.W., Akron, Ohio 44314, with Fr. Michael Smith, celebrant. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob's family will receive friends on Friday, August 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019