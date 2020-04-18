|
Robert "Bob" D. Way, 85, passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born March 23, 1935 in Seattle Washington. He graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle and then from Washington State with a degree in political science. Later he earned a degree in Teaching from University of Washington. While at University of Washington he met his wife, Patricia. Both Pat and Bob taught school in Puyallup, Washington before moving to Akron, Ohio. Bob taught history at North High School in Akron from 1965 until his retirement in 1999. While teaching at North High School, Bob continued his education an earned a degree in Special Education. Bob had a passion for learning and teaching. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Signe (Berqiest), and brother, Gene Way. His beloved daughter, Amanda, also preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Roger (Laura) and Eric (Gwen); grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica. Bob was an enthusiastic and faithful member of Alcoholics Anonymous. As his Alzheimer's progressed through the years, he was unable to drive and had to give up his A.A. meetings. That was a loss he mourned. He enjoyed working with young people. He was an active supporter of Little League during the years his sons were playing. He was a life-long sports fan. After his retirement, Bob took great pleasure in walking his greyhounds at Kent State and promoting the breed's rescue. Bob will be greatly missed. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Private services will be held at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, OH 44256 or Greyhound Adoption of Ohio, 7122 Country Lane, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2020