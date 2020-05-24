WADSWORTH -- Dr. Robert D. Zito passed away in his home surrounded by immediate family on May 18th, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Robert "Bob" Zito grew up in Magnolia, Ohio, the youngest of 15 children to his Italian immigrant parents. He graduated from Kent State University and Western Reserve School of Dentistry. Upon moving to Wadsworth, Ohio, he and his brother Andrew set up their practices in a joint office on Pardee St. Family was always of utmost importance to him, celebrating Christmas Eve for over 55 years with the extended Zito, Falcone, Emmanuele and Pappano families. He shared 64 years of marriage with his loving wife, Chloan and was always there for his 3 kids, Robert (Caroline), Sharon (Steve) and Karen (Steve) as well as grandchildren, Cody (Suiyan), Jade, Brendan and Erin and great grandchild, Odeliah. Robert was a Charter Member of Rawiga Country Club and golf became his lifelong passion. Into his later years when he could no longer golf, he would stay active by visiting the YMCA as often as possible. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church of Jesus and an Usher for many years, and was an avid man of God. Memorials can be sent to Sacred Heart Church C/O St. Vincent de Paul 260 Broad St. Wadsworth, OH 44281. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.